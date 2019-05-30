KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Sprint customers in Kansas City now have an even faster option for mobile internet access.
The Overland Park-based company activated 5G service in four cities Thursday, with Kansas City going online with Atlanta, Houston and the Dallas - Fort Worth metro. Further rollouts will take the service to five other cities in the coming weeks
Sprint’s coverage with the 5G service in Kansas City covers 225 square miles, and the company says that it could potentially serve 625,000 people.
“We’re proud to be the first operator to launch 5G in Kansas City, and we can’t wait for our hometown customers to experience true mobile 5G,” Sprint CEO Michel Combes said in a release. “Sprint 5G is a platform for innovation that will create new opportunities and growth across a wide range of industries in Kansas City from healthcare and manufacturing, to agriculture, transportation and hospitality.”
The new high-speed service is the first 5G offering in Kansas City, but it won’t be the last. Last month Verizon announced it would include KC in its initial rollout of 5G in the U.S.
As mobile providers continue to race to get the mobile high-speed access out to customers, community leaders welcome the opportunities it will offer Kansas City residents.
“As the most connected smart city in the country, Kansas City is pleased to be one of the nation’s first 5G cities,” Mayor Sly James said. “The speed and connectivity offered through 5G will help our city implement the latest technologies and remain on the cutting edge of innovation.”
Customers can currently use two devices to access the service, a smartphone from LG and a new hub device from HTC. A third device from Samsung is expected to be available soon.
The service will cost $80/month for unlimited plans for phones and $60/month for data-capped plans for the hub or future hot-spot devices.
The company has more information available at Sprint.com/Sprint5G.
