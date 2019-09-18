AT T DirecTV

FILE - This file combo made from file photos shows the AT&T logo on the side of a corporate office in Springfield, Ill., left, and a DirecTV satellite dish atop a home in Los Angeles. AT&T's $48.5 billion purchase of DirecTV is set to close after winning clearance from the Federal Communications Commission, according to reports, Friday, July 24, 2015. (AP Photo/File)

 Seth Perlman, Reed Saxon

(CNN) - AT&T is considering selling DirecTV, according to the Wall Street Journal.

AT&T, which owns CNN's parent company WarnerMedia, is looking into "various options" for DirecTV including a spinoff of the unit, the paper reported. The telecommunications giant is also exploring the option of combining DirecTV's assets with rival Dish Network, according to the Journal, citing sources.

AT&T declined to comment for this story.

AT&T purchased DirecTV for $49 billion, or $67.1 billion including debt, in 2015. Since then, DirecTV's subscriber base has shrunk, so much so that it found itself in the middle of an activist shareholder revolt against AT&T's business strategy.

Elliott Management, an activist hedge fund, released a letter to AT&T's board last week in which it said that it has taken a 3.3% position in the company and wants to see changes. It specifically called out the DirecTV acquisition in the letter, saying the deal has had "damaging results."

The Journal also reported that AT&T may "ultimately decide to keep DirecTV in the fold."

TM & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.