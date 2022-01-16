KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- There's at least one member of the Kelce family that will be busier on Sunday than Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Donna Kelce, the mother of the Travis and Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, is attempting to attend both of her sons' playoff games.
Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles were in Tampa Bay today, where the Buccaneers prevailed in the game.
With that game over, Donna is attempting to make it to Kansas City in time to see Travis Kelce and his teammates play the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jason Kelce & @tkelce's mom Donna is on the ultimate mission today: 2 playoff games in 1 day.First up, Tampa Bay to see Jason and the @Eagles! @dkelce1 pic.twitter.com/qMVR0mSh7n— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022
DONNA KELCE UPDATE:One game down, one to go. Headed to the airport! pic.twitter.com/5wUS3vVD9B— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022
The NFL's Twitter account tweeted in the direction of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, "requesting" a police escort to Arrowhead.
I ride with @kcpolice to games (and everywhere). I’m happy to swing by the airport to pick up Mama Kelce. We need her in the house! https://t.co/HbdF8y8byT— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 16, 2022
