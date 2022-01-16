NFL_Chiefs_Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/AP Images for NFL)

 Jeff Bottari

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- There's at least one member of the Kelce family that will be busier on Sunday than Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. 

Donna Kelce, the mother of the Travis and Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, is attempting to attend both of her sons' playoff games. 

Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles were in Tampa Bay today, where the Buccaneers prevailed in the game. 

With that game over, Donna is attempting to make it to Kansas City in time to see Travis Kelce and his teammates play the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

The NFL's Twitter account tweeted in the direction of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, "requesting" a police escort to Arrowhead. 

Click or tap here to download KCTV5's free mobile app

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.