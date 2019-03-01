KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is replacing bridges within the I-435 and I-70 interchange, which will begin this month and will keep ramps closed until December of next year.
Construction begins on the I-435 and I-70 interchange on Thursday, March 7.
MoDOT said improvements include full bridge replacements, removal of left exits, improvements to loop ramp configuration, and crash reduction.
According to MoDOT, the new configuration will be a “partial turbine” and provide a chance to make additional safety improvements.
The construction will take two full construction seasons to complete, so drivers can expect to see significant ramp closures and lane width reductions.
On Thursday, March 7 and Friday, March 8 at 9 a.m., crews will close the right lane of eastbound I-70 from 18th Street to Cleveland Ave. until about 3 p.m. both days to stage signs, equipment, and detour routes.
MoDOT said crews will close the following ramps this March and keep them closed until December 2020:
- Westbound I-70 loop ramp to southbound I-435
- The signed detour will use westbound I-70 to Manchester to turn around on eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435.
- Eastbound I-70 loop ramp to northbound I-435
- The signed detour will use US 40 starting near 31st Street to northbound I-435.
- On-ramp from Manchester to westbound I-70.
- I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Manchester.
Throughout the project, traffic will be most impacted along:
- Northbound I-435 to westbound I-70
- Southbound I-435 to eastbound I-70
- Blue Ridge Cutoff
