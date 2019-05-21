FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- There are several state highways and routes in the Kansas City region that are closed due to flooding, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
In Cass County, three state routes are closed Tuesday.
State Route 58 is closed between Front Street and BU Highway 7, State Route 58 is closed between Walnut Street and Hilltop Road and State Route E is closed between MO 58 and Reynolds Road.
US Highway 69 is closed at Route 33 in Clay County on Tuesday.
In Jackson County, US 24 is closed at Harris Avenue and Vassar Street on Tuesday.
Johnson County has three state routes that are also closed.
State Route 23 is closed at the Black Water River between County Roads 950 and 1125 that started Sunday, State Route B is closed between County Road 1150 and 1200 and State Route E is closed between Route MM and Route CC that started Tuesday.
Four state routes in Lafayette County are closed Tuesday.
State Route 224 is closed between PVT MFA and First Street. State Route 224 is closed at the Missouri River between Highland Avenue and Giblin Hill Road that started on Saturday. State Route D is closed over Sni-a-bar Creek at Route FF that also started on Saturday. State Route FF is closed between German Church Road and Route 131 that took effect Tuesday.
State Route O in Pettis County is closed Tuesday over Muddy Creek at Farmers City Road.
Platte County has three state routes that closed Tuesday due to the flooding.
State Route B is closed over Little Platte River at Route KK, State Route E is closed over Dicks Creek between Dicks Creed Road and Skinner Lake Road and State Route KK is closed between Smith Road and Route B.
State Route D in Ray County is closed between Murray Road and Coon Branch Road on Tuesday.
Saline County has two state routes and one outer road that closed Tuesday.
State Route 127 is closed at Salt Pond between 145th Road and 150th Road, Outer Road 70 is closed at Blackwater between I-70 to Route 127 and State Route VV is closed at Brushy Creek between 140th Road and 130th Road.
MoDOT wants to remind drivers that moving barricades or driving over flooded roads could be deadly.
According to the National Weather Service, it takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car, while 2 feet of rushing water can carry away almost any vehicle.
