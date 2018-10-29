JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a statewide drill for winter weather Nov. 7.
Drivers may notice more MoDOT vehicles on state roads during the drill.
The drill will be conducted starting at 8 a.m. in rural areas and after 9 a.m. in urban areas.
The drill should be complete by 3 p.m.
"The annual drill helps to make sure we all know our roles during a winter storm so we can do our jobs successfully,” said State Maintenance Engineer Becky Allmeroth. “More than 3,500 MoDOT employees are involved in ensuring we clear roads and bridges as quickly as possible when winter weather hits.”
MoDOT spends about $43 million each year to keep roads clear. In an average winter, MoDOT employees plow about 6 million miles of snow and ice, which is enough to go to the moon and back 13 times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.