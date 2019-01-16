MoDOT encourages motorists to be weather ready ahead of this weekend’s snow storm

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- MoDOT is encouraging motorists to be weather ready ahead of this weekend’s snow storm.
StormTrack5 Meterologist Erin little says several more rounds of winter weather is headed towards the Kansas City area this weekend.
To prepare, the Missouri Department of Transportation says now is the time to organize an emergency kit for your vehicle in the event of a breakdown on the roadway.
"An emergency kit can mean the difference between getting back on the road quickly and safely, and being stranded for hours. You can buy an off-the-shelf emergency kit, or you can assemble one yourself," MoDOT says.
The following items should be included in the kit:
- Jumper cables
- Sand/kitty litter (for traction)
- Blanket/warm clothing
- Cell phone charger
- Bottled water
- Nonperishable food items
- First aid kit
- Extra batteries
- Ice scraper
- Tool kit
- Flashlight
Emergency kits should be checked every six months, and expired items should be replaced to keep it up to date.
It’s also a good idea to keep family and emergency phone numbers, including a tow service in your phone.
If you are stranded on a state highway, you can also dial *55 for Missouri State Highway Patrol.
