LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation will be making traffic changes as part of a new interchange improvement project at Interstate 35 and Missouri Highway 152.
- Crews will reduce northbound I-35 to one lane between Pleasant Valley Road and the Missouri Highway 291 nightly beginning at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Crews will also close various lanes of northbound I-35 between Pleasant Valley Road and the Hwy. 291 interchange beginning at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday for pavement marking work. Various lanes of southbound I-35 will also be closed between Pleasant Valley Road and the Hwy. 291 beginning at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Thursday for more pavement marking work.
- Crews will close the right lane of northbound I-35 between Pleasant Valley Road and the Hwy. 291 beginning at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Friday for barrier wall replacement work.
The is all part of a project to replace the Hwy. 152 bridge over I-35 and to make improvements to Kansas Street and Hwy. 291. The improvements include adding wider lanes and additional turn lanes.
The project will also address bicycle and pedestrian needs along the corridor, and a multiple-use path along the south side of Hwy. 152 and Kansas Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.