KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A fire destroyed a mobile home in the area of 49th and Raytown Road on Thursday afternoon.
The fire broke out at about 4:30 p.m.
The entire building at Stonecroft Mobile Home Park was engulfed in flames.
No one was injured. The mobile home was vacant.
Firefighters managed to keep the flames from spreading to any adjacent homes.
Some private fire hydrants in the area were not working. There is also a bridge-like structure in the area that could not handle the weight of the fire trucks, making the situation even more difficult.
No other information is available at this time.
