MOBERLY, MO (KCTV) -- The Moberly Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man.
Donald McCreery, 81, went missing from 902 Bertley Street in Moberly at 8:00 a.m. on Friday. He left in his vehicle with an unknown direction with an unknown destination.
McCreery is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hat, a navy blue jacket, and grey sweatpants.
He has dementia, is hearing impaired, and walks with a cane
He was driving a green 2003 Ford Escape bearing Missouri license plates “VB2 H8B.” The police note that the vehicle can look light grey at night.
Anyone who sees him or his vehicle, or anyone with information about where he might be, is asked to immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or to call the Moberly Police Department at 660-263-0346.
