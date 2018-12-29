MOBERLY, MO (KCTV) -- At 11:22 a.m. on Saturday, the Moberly Police Department was contacted about a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Concannon St.
Officers found the vehicle and found two dead males inside who appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.
The investigation into their deaths in ongoing and neither has been positively identified.
The Randolph County Coroner has ruled the deaths as homicide and autopsies will be performed.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Moberly Police Department at 660-263-0346, the Randolph County TIPS Hotline at 660-269-8477, or their local law enforcement agency.
Additional information may be released as the investigation proceeds.
