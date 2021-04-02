MLB
Ross D. Franklin

NEW YORK (KCTV/AP) — Major League Baseball has moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta’s Truist Park, a response to Georgia's new election law. 

MLB had awarded the game to Atlanta on May 29, 2019, and the game was scheduled for July 13 as part of baseball’s midsummer break that includes the Futures Game on July 11 and Home Run Derby the following night.

But Commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft, which had been scheduled to be held in Atlanta for the first time.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted Friday that the city would welcome a return of the game. 

"Kansas City respects voting rights and would welcome the return of the MLB All-Star Game," Lucas tweeted. 

