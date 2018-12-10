KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Uplifting developments almost six months after a flood happened to the birthplace of the Negro Leagues building that would be an educational center.
The president of the Negro Leagues Museum just got in from Vegas, where he received the good news.
The news is that half of the proceeds of this year’s 7th annual MLB winter meetings charity auction will help the Negro Leagues Museum re-coup the cost of that devastating damage.
Monarchs legend Buck O’Neil was key to making the Negro Leagues Museum a reality, but he also wanted an education center, and the museum leadership was working to make that happen, in the building where the Negro Leagues were founded.
The building was the Paseo YMCA, until renovations began to transform it into The Buck O’Neil Research and Education Center.
That project hit a massive road block when vandals in June cut the water pipes, flooding two floors, destroying the parquet floors that had just been installed. Renovation has been at a standstill since. The MLB spoke of this mean-spirited act in its announcement that the Negro Leagues Museum would be one of two recipients of the auction proceeds.
Negro Leagues Museum President, Bob Kendrick, says it’s a development that helps financially and emotionally.
“It just gives you that much more fortitude and in the final equation you don’t want the hater to win,” Kendrick continues. “I think the project has gotten more attention now than it ever has since the inception of the work that we’ve been doing on it.”
“There’s your silver lining, yeah. And that’s vintage Buck O’Neil,” expressed Kendrick.
The Negro Leagues Museum will share the auction proceeds with the Jackie Robinson Scholars Foundation.
The MLB & MLB Players Association recently donated $250,000 jointly to assist the repair effort, and smaller groups donated smaller amounts soon after hearing of the vandalism.
Police have yet to identify a suspect in the costly act of vandalism.
The auction has some awesome items to bid on.
Like, getting to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field or Fenway Park.
Play catch at Wrigley Field, have batting practice at the Oakland Coliseum or Progressive Field.
And play Fortnite with Twins pitcher Trevor May.
To place your bid, click here.
