COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Tigers football program will be welcoming a full capacity of fans in the 2021 season.
The university announced Wednesday evening.
"Mizzou Athletics is excited to announce capacity crowds at Faurot Field this coming fall," the school said in a statement. "We look forward to safely cheering on the Tigers while providing fans with an outstanding experience that features all the pageantry and traditions of a game day in Columbia."
Mizzou said they will have continued dialogue with medical experts and health officials.
