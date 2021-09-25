LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Mizzou tailgate to help raise money for KC area Tigers is back this year with auctions and a whole lot more.
The Tiger Tailgate and Auction, hosted by the Kansas City Mizzou Alumni Chapter, raises scholarship support for KC area Mizzou students and includes both silent and live auctions.
Items in the auction include A lot parking passes, Mizzou basketball tickets, and even a week vacation in Cabo.
The tailgate will be at Carolyn's Pumpkin Patch in Liberty on Saturday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. with dinner being served from 6 to 7.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for kids ages 5-12, and ages under 5 are free. Tickets include all activates at the pumpkin patch, as well as BBQ, drinks and beer.
Carolyn's Pumpkin Patch is located at 17607 NE 52nd Street, Liberty, MO.
You can find out more on this event by visiting their website here.
