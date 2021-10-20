COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- The University of Missouri Greek student leaders and school officials announced a suspension of all fraternity activities after a student was taken to the hospital following a frat party early Wednesday morning.
According to the university, police responded to the Phi Gamma Delta house early Wednesday morning after a freshman was reported to be unresponsive and was transported to University Hospital.
Both MU police and the Office of Student Accountability and Support are currently investigating the incident.
Based on initial reports, several members of the fraternity are believed to have consumed significant amounts of alcohol during a party at the fraternity.
The fraternity has now been temporarily suspended by both the university and the Phi Gamma Delta national organization.
“We are extremely concerned about the events that were occurring at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity,” said Bill Stackman, vice chancellor for Student Affairs at MU in a press release. “There was agreement with IFC on the decision to stop all fraternity activities, and we will be completing a thorough review of the methods put in place to ensure safety at fraternity events. As part of the investigations, we will hold anyone accountable who is found to have willfully ignored or violated university regulations. Those individuals could also face criminal charges.”
The school did not give an update on the condition of the student who was sent to the hospital.
