COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- University of Missouri officials are warning students and parents after a campus dorm resident contracted active tuberculosis.
In a letter Monday from MU Residential Life Housing, the university said they learned over the weekend that one of their residents at Gateway Hall had contracted the disease.
"The student left campus voluntarily, and our health officials are working with city and county officials to identify additional individuals who might need testing," Interim Director of Residential Life Tyler Page said in the letter.
Dr. Susan Even, director of the Student Health Center, will meet with residents from 5:15–6 p.m. Monday in Gateway Hall to answer any questions.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, TB is most often spread when an individual with active tuberculosis of the lungs coughs near other individuals. It is spread only through the air and not spread by touching surfaces or by sharing food or drink.
