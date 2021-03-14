LSU Missouri Basketball

Missouri players gather around head coach Cuonzo Martin before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Tigers are back in the NCAA Tournament -- and they'll see an old friend in the opening round.

The Tigers are a nine-seed in the West bracket and will play former Big 12 rival Oklahoma in the opening round. 

They will enter the tournament with a 16-9 record, which includes wins over two teams that won their conference tournament: The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

