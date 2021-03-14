COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Tigers are back in the NCAA Tournament -- and they'll see an old friend in the opening round.
The Tigers are a nine-seed in the West bracket and will play former Big 12 rival Oklahoma in the opening round.
They will enter the tournament with a 16-9 record, which includes wins over two teams that won their conference tournament: The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
