BOONE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The University of Missouri’s assistant football coach was arrested for failing to appear in court.
Vernon Hargreaves was arrested on Saturday for an out-of-county warrant and booked into the Boone County jail.
He has since been released on a $1,000 bond.
Hargreaves was cited in Miller County, Missouri in December 2017 for operating a vehicle without insurance and not having proper registration. Then, he never made his court appearance.
