KANSAS CITY, MO -- The Big 12’s Oklahoma Sooners, along with Butler, Stanford and the Missouri Tigers, are set to face off next season at the Sprint Center in the championship rounds of the 2019 Hall of Fame Classic.
The tournament takes place Nov. 25-26.
The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced the field Tuesday.
The semifinal rounds will be held on Monday, Nov. 25. The finals will take place the following day, Tuesday, Nov. 26, beginning with the consolation game, followed by the championship game. All four contests will be aired on an ESPN network.
Select tickets for the championship round games at Sprint Center will be available beginning Tuesday, Mar. 12, at 10 a.m. and will remain on sale through the end of the college basketball season on April 9. Additional tickets will be available beginning on Sept. 7.
