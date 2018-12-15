FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The victim of a Friday night crime may look and sound familiar to you.
The artist Mizznekol hit it big in Kansas City this fall with a Chiefs anthem called "Are You Ready" that has been featured at Arrowhead Stadium and on network broadcasts.
The up-and-coming artist said she has been feeling fortunate and, last night, she wanted to pay it forward. So, she performed at a charity event and sponsored Christmas gifts for 12 foster children.
"Now, being in a position where I can take care of my family, I wanted to give back to the community," she said. "I just wanted to make some Christmases brighter."
Then, when she got home, she found that her own house had been ransacked with only 10 days left until Christmas.
The burglars had taken many of the Christmas gifts they had bought for their own kids. They also stole thousands of dollars’ worth of electronics, including the cameras her boyfriend, Cameron Harris, uses to shoot some of her videos.
The family hopes to warn other households to take extra precautions during the holidays.
“We just feel that it's important to know that, around the holidays, it's best to have your home secure,” said Nicole King, also known as Mizznekol.
“It could happen to anybody,” said Harris with TeamHardwood Films. “You could go to work tomorrow and someone could break in your home and take your Christmas away from your kids. You don't want to be in that situation.”
"It's not right for people to take stuff that doesn't belong to them," King said.
"When you get broken into, you're like 'Wow, I got to start over,'" Harris said. "It could have been worse. The kids could have been home by themselves."
The couple has filed a police report and is looking into security cameras to protect their house in the future.
