LAWRENCE, KS (AP/KCTV) -- Update: On Thursday, the Douglas County District Attorney's Office confirmed that a mistrial had been declared in the Lawrence triple homicide case.
"During defense counsel Jennifer Chaffee’s questioning of the jury panel, a legal issue arose that caused the judge to declare a mistrial and the Court then excused the jury panel," the office said in a release.
Jury selection began this week in the trials of three men accused in a shooting that left three people dead in a popular downtown area of a Kansas college town.
The Lawrence Journal-World reported that 170 potential jurors showed up on Monday as the defense and prosecution begin picking a panel to hear the case against 21-year-old Anthony Roberts Jr., 23-year-old Ahmad Rayton and 20-year-old Dominique McMillon.
They were arrested last year in the days after gunfire erupted as people were leaving bars, concerts and other events on the main downtown Lawrence street. Two others were wounded but survived the shooting.
