COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- It was a receptive crowd in Columbia with the President in day two of a country wide blitz before the elections next Tuesday.
Over the last several months, the Trump administration has made it clear who they support in the race of one of Missouri’s senate seats.
“Josh shares your values, he will fight for your values all the time,” said Trump.
This was not an event for Josh Hawley though it was a Trump rally paid for by the President.
For more than an hour, the President talked about his progress nearly two years into his term and reiterated his “promises made, promises kept” anthem, all while stressing the importance of voting on Tuesday.
“The choice in this election could not be more clear,” stated Trump.
In a State that Trump won by 20 points in 2016, the republican base is strong but the race between Hawley and incumbent democrat Claire Mccaskill is too close to call.
The GOP crowd cheered for Hawley and the President as they walked off Air Force One together. A powerful image for the candidate but most voters in the crowd didn’t need convincing.
“Josh is a good guy. I’ve met Josh Hawley several times. I think he is truly for the people of Missouri,” explained a Columbian local, Tim Mackey.
“I’m not really sure yet. I’m not really into politics but I’m sure I’ll find out eventually,” proclaimed Kelly Heiecke, an audience member.
“Most of my friends want and like Trump and all the republicans to get in to the office. Not so much the democrats,” a new voter Ryan Gish voiced.
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Kansas City tomorrow supporting republicans on both sides of the state line.
