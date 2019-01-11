JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) — Missourians who are eligible for food stamp benefits will receive their February benefits by Jan. 20.
The United States Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) -- which administers the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or “the food stamp program” -- told states that payments for the February SNAP benefits must be issued early due to the partial federal government shutdown.
“It’s important for families to understand that they will not get a Food Stamp benefit again in February, and we caution them to not immediately spend the benefit because it must feed their family for both months,” said Steve Corsi, Department of Social Services Director.
The benefits are 100 percent federally funded, according to the press release.
In December 2018, the Food Stamp program served 327,740 Missouri families or 703,365 individuals. The average benefit per household was $256.81 or $119.66 per person.
Although the Department of Social Services’ Family Support Division continues to accept and process Food Stamp applications, FNS does not guarantee eligible applicants will receive Food Stamp benefits while the partial federal shutdown is in effect.
“If a Missourian has a pending Food Stamp verification they must submit their verification to this special email address SNAP@dss.mo.gov or deliver it to an FSD Resource Center by 11:59 a.m. on Tuesday, January 15th,” the release said. “Failure to submit the necessary verification by that deadline means the Food Stamp participant will not get a February benefit.”
Missourians who have questions or who need information can go to the DSS website, visit their nearest FSD Resource Center, or call the FSD Info Center at 1-855-FSD-INFO (855-373-4636).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.