ST. CHARLES, MO (AP) -- Nicole Argent of St. Charles checked her Powerball ticket against the winning numbers and thought she won $100. It turned out she was a few zeroes off.
When Argent went to a local convenience store to cash in, workers turned the computer screen around to show her she didn't win $100 - she won $1 million.
Argent went to a U-Gas store in St. Louis County on Oct. 19 to buy a Mega Millions ticket, but arrived three minutes after the 8:59 p.m. cutoff. She settled for a couple of Powerball tickets for the Oct. 20 drawing.
She initially thought one of the tickets matched four white-ball numbers. It turned out she matched five white balls - 16, 54, 57, 62 and 69 - and the Powerball number, 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.