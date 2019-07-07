WARSAW, MO (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a woman has died after being swept away by a flash flood.
Springfield television station KYTV reports that incident happened Friday afternoon. The patrol says 30-year-old Rebecca Feese, of Warsaw, was trying to wade across a water-covered road near Truman Lake when she was swept away by rushing waters.
Feese was later found and taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
