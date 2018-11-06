JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters have turned down a proposal that would have raised the state's gas tax to help pay for road and bridge improvements.
Proposition D, voted down on Tuesday, would have increased the state's 17-cent-per-gallon tax, which is among the lowest in the nation, by 10 cents a gallon. In addition to road and bridge repairs, the money would have helped fund the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson campaigned in support of the tax increase, saying the state's infrastructure needs are long overdue. SaferMO.com, the group advocating for the gas tax, paid for Parson's tour.
The Republican-led Legislature referred the measure to the ballot this year.
Missouri voters have a long history of saying no to tax increases. Since voters approved a constitutional amendment in 1996 requiring all tax increases over a certain amount to go to a statewide vote, not a single general tax increase has passed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.