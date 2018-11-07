Election 2018 Missouri

People vote in the county commission chambers at the Cedar County Courthouse Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 in Stockton, Mo.

 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- About 58 percent of Missouri's registered voters turned out to cast ballots in Tuesday's elections.

The preliminary figures reported Wednesday by the secretary of state's office would mark the highest turnout in a presidential midterm election since a 59 percent rate in 1994.

The top attraction was the U.S. Senate race in which Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley defeated Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill. More than 2.4 million people cast votes, and Hawley won with more than 51 percent.

The next highest vote-getter was Constitutional Amendment 2, which legalizes medical marijuana.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.