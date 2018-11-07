JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- About 58 percent of Missouri's registered voters turned out to cast ballots in Tuesday's elections.
The preliminary figures reported Wednesday by the secretary of state's office would mark the highest turnout in a presidential midterm election since a 59 percent rate in 1994.
The top attraction was the U.S. Senate race in which Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley defeated Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill. More than 2.4 million people cast votes, and Hawley won with more than 51 percent.
The next highest vote-getter was Constitutional Amendment 2, which legalizes medical marijuana.
