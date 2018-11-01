KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Veteran homelessness in the U.S. and Missouri continues to decline, according to a new national estimate by Housing and Urban Development.
In Missouri, veteran homelessness decreased 5.8 percent since 2017.
HUD’s Annual Homeless Assessment Report finds the total number of veterans experiencing homelessness in 2018 decreased 5.4 percent since last year.
That's down nearly half of the number of homeless veterans reported in 2010.
In addition, HUD Secretary Ben Carson and Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie say that communities are reporting reductions in the number of veterans in their shelter systems and on their streets.
“We owe it to our veterans to make certain they have a place to call home,” Carson said. “We’ve made great strides in our efforts to end veteran homelessness, but we still have a lot of work to do to ensure those who wore our nation’s uniform have access to stable housing.”
“The reduction in homelessness among veterans announced today shows that the strategies we are using to help the most vulnerable veterans become stably housed are working,” Wilkie said.
This year’s estimate finds 37,878 veterans experienced homelessness since January, compared to over 40,000 reported last year.
HUD estimates among the total number of reported veterans experiencing homelessness in 2018, over 20,000 veterans were found in sheltered settings
HUD also reports a nearly 10 percent decline among female veterans experiencing homelessness.
Sixty-four communities, including Kansas City, and three states have declared an effective end to veteran homelessness.
