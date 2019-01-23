Missouri two-story home damaged after fire

BIRMINGHAM, MO (KCTV) – A fire has damaged a two-story home in a neighborhood north of 210 highway.
In the city of Birmingham, Missouri shortly before 2 Wednesday afternoon, the fire heavily damaged a two-story home located at 503 Atlantic Road just north of 210-Highway.
Police say there were no injuries that were reported and no one was home at the time of the fire.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, heavy smoke and fire was showing from the home. While battling the fire, firefighters had to caution because there were numerous holes in the floor of the home.
It took firefighters about a half an hour to get the fire under control.
