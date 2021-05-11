JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) — Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced the state is cutting off all federal pandemic unemployment benefits in an attempt to push people back to work.

The extra federal benefits will end for Missourians June 12. The benefits are set to expire on the federal level in September.

“While these federal benefits provided necessary financial assistance during the height of the COVID-19, they were intended to be temporary. Continuing these programs only worsens the workforce issues we are currently facing. It’s time that we end these programs that have incentivized people to stay out of the workforce,” he said.

As of May 1, Missouri had about 146,500 people claiming an unemployment benefit. That includes about 56,000 in the regular state program, 37,000 in the pandemic unemployment program, and 52,500 in the pandemic emergency unemployment program.

Meanwhile, Parson says the state has about 221,000 open jobs. He believes taking away the additional unemployment benefits from federal government will incentivize people to go back to work.

“This is just more of a commonsense issue I think. We all know where the labor market is at, and we’re looking for people to go to work and it’s time to go back to work,” he said.

KCTV5 has reported on the workforce issues, particularly in the restaurant industry.

KCMO restaurants face staffing crisis as they prepare to open at full capacity Come this weekend, Kansas City bars and restaurants will be allowed to operate at full capacity for the first time in over a year.

Business owners do believe part of the reason why they can’t hire enough staff is increased unemployment benefits, but not the only reason.

UMKC Associate Professor of Finance Nathan Mauck agrees with business owners.

“I think the labor shortage probably has multiple sources. I think there are multiple reasons why folks are staying out of the workplace,” Mauck said.

Mauck believes some unemployed people have been reluctant to look for work because they fear catching the virus. Others have found new occupations rather than return to their old jobs. And many workers, especially working mothers, have had to leave the workforce to care for children.

“For a lot of folks going back to work doesn’t make very much sense when you’re making just as much or more on unemployment benefits as you were at your job. So relatively low wage jobs especially are going to have a hard time getting people to come back,” he said.

Mauck does believe that cutting federal unemployment will force people back to the workforce, though.

“I think it will make a difference and how long that takes will be interesting to watch,” he said.

Another way for businesses to get people back to work would be to raise wages.

“When employers say they are unable to find workers, it’s another way of saying that they are not able to find workers who will work for the wages they want them to. So to get people into the workforce you can always just pay people a higher wage. Or offer sign on bonuses,” Mauck said.

Mauck said raising wages could cause businesses to pass on that cost to customers in the form of higher prices, or even to hire less people.

But Kansas City McDonald’s manager, Terrence Wise, agrees that raising wages would bring people back to the workforce.

“If jobs around Kansas City, and around the country, posted marquees that said ‘now hiring $15 an hour with benefits, with healthcare, a union job,’ people would be lined up for miles to take these jobs. But when you’re paying people so little and without healthcare benefits, that’s the problem,” Wise said.

Wise has worked in the service industry for 22 years. Only recently did he work his way up to earning $15.75 an hour, but he still doesn’t have medical benefits or paid sick leave.

Wise believes Governor Parson’s claim that there are more than 220,000 open jobs across the state.

“Yet those jobs are not offering a living wage, a true living wage, or any benefits associated with it. Yeah workers want to go to work and take care of our families, but we don’t want to die in the process,” he said.

Parson said the job market will cause businesses to raise wages, but he does not believe in raising the minimum wage.

Missouri is the latest of several Republican-lead states — Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, Iowa, Alabama and South Carolina — ending the $300 federal benefit that is on top of state benefits.