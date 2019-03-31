Atchison County Sheriff's Office

ATCHISON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A 19-year-old has been arrested after he led deputies on a vehicle pursuit and crashed into a city pool.

The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jaylon L. Ray of Florissant, Missouri Sunday morning after he led the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a pursuit that then entered Atchison County.

The vehicle pursuit came to an end when Ray’s 2014 Hyundai had crashed into the Effingham City pool. Ray then started to flee on foot but was located a couple hours later in Effingham.

Ray was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police said that other charges in Jefferson County are possible and that it is also alleged that Ray had fled from Colorado Highway Patrol on Saturday where charges could be filed.

