FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address as Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, right, listens in Jefferson City, Mo. 

 (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KCTV/AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court will hear the Medicaid expansion case on July 13th. 

The hearing will begin at 11 a.m. 

ORIGINAL STORY

The attorney for three women who are suing the State of Missouri over Medicaid expansion have filed an appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court. 

The appeal came after a Missouri judge on Wednesday ruled that a ballot measure to expand Medicaid is unconstitutional.

Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem wrote that the voter-approved amendment unconstitutionally sought to force lawmakers to set aside money for the expansion.

Under the Constitution, lawmakers can’t be forced to make appropriations unless the ballot measure includes a funding mechanism.

Beetem wrote that the amendment “indirectly requires the appropriation of revenues not created by the initiative and is therefore unconstitutional.”

Voters approved Medicaid expansion last August, passing a constitutional amendment by 53 percent of the vote. It was set to take effect July 1.

