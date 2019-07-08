KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The state has approved a proposal by an appointed representative on the Board of Equalization to possibly help solve the current Jackson County tax assessment mess.
Preston Smith, who represents Blue Springs on the board, has exposed all the data flaws in the Jackson County assessment process and has been working on a solution for all homeowners in the county.
There are too many appeals to process, and he believes the data was so flawed there should be an overall solution for all homeowners and wants an overall solution .
Here is what is will look like:
Maureen Monaghan, chief council for Missouri State Tax Commission, says Smith’s proposal is legal.
This comes after Jackson County homeowners became furious at County Executive Frank White after refusing to admit any errors in the county’s process for assessing property taxes.
White says he will not do anything about it, citing that the request is going against state law.
Under the new proposal, no home should be taxed more than 15% because physical inspections cannot take place, and that is required by law. KCTV5 has been digging deep into this situation from the beginning, finding that property taxes doubled or even tripled.
The county legislature has called on White to look for a remedy, but White says his hands are tied.
White says “he’s checked nine ways to Sunday” for a solution, but he’s limited by state law.
BOE now considering allowing people an additional 21 days to file a formal appeal if their informal appeal is denied. https://t.co/tEb5yjWWLX— Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) July 8, 2019
The Board of Equalization said that they cannot decide on Smith’s proposal during their meeting Monday. Officials have voted to extend the deadline to July 29 so homeowners can appeal their property assessments. The deadline was originally set for Monday.
BOE asked for a volunteer to go downstairs to tell people appealing today that they have another 3 weeks to file. People were excited for the news, applauded. pic.twitter.com/nWR6oMof7j— Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) July 8, 2019
A county staffer told KCTV5 News that there is a backlog of 4,000 emails from people filing appeals. In addition, a huge volume of phone calls are also a problem.
