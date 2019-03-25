MORGAN COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash Monday just before noon where a Missouri State Representative has serious injuries.
According to police, Rebecca Roeber, who is a Republican from the 34th District, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 50 Highway in Syracuse, Missouri when her 2002 Subaru Legacy crossed the center line.
This led to Roeber’s vehicle striking 58-year-old Richard Clark, who was traveling westbound driving a 2008 Audi A8L.
Roeber suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital and Clark had minor injuries and was also transported to an area hospital.
It is still unknown what caused Roeber’s vehicle to cross the center line.
