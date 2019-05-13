BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an endangered person.
16-year-old Leah Marie Reed is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. She is said to have red and brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black leggings.
Reed was last seen at her home in Adrian, Missouri at 10 p.m. on May 12th, 2019. She suffers from multiple mental and health issues requiring medication that she does not have with her.
Anyone with information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Bates County Sheriff's Department at 660-679-3232.
