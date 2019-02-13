HERMANN, MO (AP) -- A Missouri audit says a sheriff's office used an unauthorized account to make inappropriate purchases, including nearly $800 for a replica Wyatt Earp revolver.
State Auditor Nicole Galloway on Monday released results of a Gasconade County audit that found that former Sheriff Randy Esphorst maintained a separate, unauthorized fund and used it to buy groceries, provide bonuses in violation of the Missouri Constitution and make other questionable payments.
Among them: $786 for a pawn shop purchase of a replica pistol based on the revolver used by Earp as depicted in the movie "Tombstone."
Esphorst told auditors he didn't buy the gun and knew nothing about it. Sheriff John Romanus, who took office in 2017 after Esphorst retired, told auditors he'd never seen it.
Romanus says he is implementing recommended changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.