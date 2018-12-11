KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — Both U.S. senators from Missouri are demanding answers about the death of a veteran after an apparent altercation at the Kansas City VA Medical Center.
The Kansas City Star reports that Sens. Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt sent a joint letter to U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie last week. They urged him to release any information that can be made public about the death in May of Dale Farhner of Kingston, Missouri.
The Kansas City VA Medical Center's spokesman said then that he couldn't release any information "due to privacy restrictions."
The Star responded by filing a records request, but the VA records manager said in July that the documents were being withheld because a VA law enforcement review was underway. The Star's appeal of the denial is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.