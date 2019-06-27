ST. LOUIS, MO (KCTV) -- The weekslong battle between the state of Missouri and a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis may be over on Friday.
A judge could make a decision that could put Missouri in the history books.
The people inside the clinic are hoping for the best but preparing for what happens if the ruling doesn’t go their way.
“There are plans in place to help patients get the care they need,” said M’Evie Mead with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Missouri.
And that means traveling out of Missouri.
Some Planned Parenthood clinics outside of Missouri will take on patients if the license isn’t renewed.
About 12 miles away, across the river in Illinois, patients can get care if the license lapses.
“Everyone working at reproductive health services has the plan, knows the plan and will communicate that plan to patients and will get that patient to a place where they can get their care,” Mead said.
On Thursday, Planned Parenthood said they had drawn a 300-mile wide circle around saint louis for women who could be impacted.
There are abortion providers in places like Tulsa, Fayetteville, Des Moines and Omaha. The women will have to abide by the laws in each state.
“It’s terrible that they’ll have to leave their home state,” Mead said.
A judge in Jefferson City has until Friday at 5 p.m. to keep the license active.
Mead said the clinic is prepared to continue fighting in court if the ruling does not go their way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.