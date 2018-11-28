JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- Missouri's Republican Sen.-elect Josh Hawley has tapped his campaign manager to be his chief of staff.
Hawley on Wednesday announced he picked Kyle Plotkin for the job. Plotkin previously served as former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal's chief of staff.
Hawley is currently serving as Missouri's attorney general. He unseated Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in November. He'll leave office in January to join the U.S. Senate.
Hawley also on Wednesday announced he tapped his chief of staff in the Attorney General's Office, Daniel Hartman, to be his state director. Hartman managed Hawley's 2016 campaign for attorney general.
