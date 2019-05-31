PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) -- The National Weather Service is reporting that the Missouri River will crest on Saturday at a level not seen since 1993.
The river is forecast to crest at 36.4 feet in Kansas City in the morning.
"This would be the highest crest at this gauge since the 1993 floods," the NWS said.
It is 2 feet higher than the highest crest that happened earlier this year, which was 34.41 feet on March 24.
