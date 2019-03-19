ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation has closed several conservation areas in the state’s northwest region due to the Missouri River flooding.
Some areas are underwater while others are inaccessible or will remain closed due to public safety until further notice.
MDC staff continue to work with local farmers and the levee district to keep flood water from overtopping or breaching. The goal is protecting farms and the Bob Brown Conservation Area near Forest City in Holt County.
Other conservation areas to the north are flooded. Some of those areas include flood plain acreage between the river and levees, while other areas are behind levees that have been breached by floodwater.
“About everything in Atchison County west of Interstate 29 is under water or is going to be soon,” said Blaine Adams, MDC disaster response coordinator.
MDC has also closed the Cooley Lake Conservation Area boat ramp in Clay County in the due to high water.
The following conservation areas or river accesses with boat ramps are closed in northwest Missouri:
• Atchison County: Aspinwall Bend, Corning, Hoot Owl Bend, Langdon Bend, Lower Hamburg Bend, Upper and Lower Nishnabotna, and Watson Access.
• Holt County: Bob Brown, Derion Bend, Monkey Mountain, Payne Landing, Rush Bottom Bend, Thurnau, Wolf Creek Bend.
• Andrew County: Nodaway Island, Tom Brown Access, Worthwine Island.
• Buchanan County: Dupree Memorial, French Bottoms Access at St Joseph, Jentell Brees Access, Kneib Memorial.
