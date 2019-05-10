KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — The Missouri River is causing new problems in a flood-battered part of northwest Missouri where levees were busted in March.
The rain-swollen waterway has again inundated the tiny village of Big Lake in Holt County, where some residents were beginning to clean up after the last deluge.
Holt County emergency management director Tom Bullock said Friday that water levels haven't dropped enough to fix the earthen levees that protect the area after the last round of flooding. That means even moderately high river levels can cause problems. He calls it "a continuous mess."
Several roads are closed again, including U.S. 59, a key transportation artery between northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
In eastern Missouri, water levels are falling along the Mississippi River after some levees were busted.
