LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- An overflowing Missouri river continues to move massive amounts of water downstream, bringing one local city its worst flooding in more than 25 years.
Historic levels of flood waters attract crowds of people to Landing Park.
The small town’s park, walking trail and campgrounds now invisible due to rising waters. Experts said, water levels have reached 31 ½ feet.
Photographer Corinna Gray remembers when the river swelled to more than 35 feet in 1993.
Her camera shots also captured her concerns.
“I surely don’t want to see them underwater,” said Gray.
Sewer water is being pumped out of the city’s Riverfront Community Center as 1,000 pounds of sand bags block the buildings floodwaters.
Parks and Recreation Director Steve Grant said they are closed, and protective measures are in place. Meantime, a scheduled film festival was moved to another location.
“What’s your biggest concern right now?” KCTV5 asked.
“Right now, is the river, it’s very unpredictable and it can go up or go down with anything that changes up North of here,” responded Grant.
It’s all hands-on deck. There are thousands of sandbags that are stacked on pallets. They were filled Saturday by inmates at the local jail. They are ready if the Missouri River continues to rise.
KCTV5 met Tracy Colston while she filmed as friends watched the fast-moving river on Facebook Live.
KCTV5 asked, “What are you hoping to show people?”
“Well, I’m hoping to show them how the water really is,” Colston said. “It’s pretty terrifying and it stinks.”
Traffic has been diverted on several flooded roadways. And part of Kansas Highway 5 was shut down due to flooding.
Officials expect the river to recede Sunday afternoon.
