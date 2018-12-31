RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -- The road to the Super Bowl will run through Arrowhead Stadium and some fans are feeling this year may be the year for the Chiefs.
“Chiefs we seem to follow the same script. Start off good then implode in December and lose a playoff game but this year it’s been like are you kidding me? It’s fun to be a Chiefs fan again,” said Jeff Parson, Chiefs fan and artist.
One loyal Chiefs fan says if you are going to paint a massive mural of Patrick Mahomes, there are two things you have to get right: The eyes, and of course, the hair.
“Paint a happy little tree...,” voiced Parson.
Recently Parson has used up a lot of red paint.
“It’s actually easier for me to paint big,” explained Parson.
He’s painted big ever since he was a kid.
“I used to paint my walls and they were like just let him do it for God’s sake,” laughed Parson.
A little Mahomes Magic inspired his latest, large painting.
“Patrick Mahomes flies a left-handed pass. I’m like, ‘In the front yard.’ That’s what I’m doing,” said Parson.
He grabbed his brushes and plywood as he watched Mahomes beat expectations this regular season.
“Oh, come on he is awesome. He brings a new energy a new excitement to this team that hasn’t been around in a long time,” proclaimed Parson.
“Suddenly he comes out boom, bang. It’s like where did this come from? You are excited again. You’re like oh my God we actually have a chance now,” exclaimed Parson.
Parson’s massive Mahomes masterpiece took a week to create.
“The whole thing is about 20 feet tall,” explained Parson.
He plans to add even more red wearing record breakers to his front yard.
“Right here we have Kelce with his war face on and over here is going to be Tyreek Hill,” said Parson.
Chiefs fans have stopped to snap pics of the 20-foot Pat painting but Parson doesn’t know if QB1 himself has seen them on social media.
“I have no idea. He’s welcome to come take a look. Come on down Pat. knock on the door,” laughed Parson.
Like the rest of Chiefs Kingdom, Parson is hoping for a Super Bowl win. He has plenty of silver paint ready to go to add a Super Bowl trophy to his Riverside mural.
