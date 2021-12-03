KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says it has its first case of the Covid-19 variant known as Omicron.
“Although there is much we still need to learn about this new variant, we do know the best tool currently available to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is personal prevention. I urge Missourians to seek information on the Omicron variant from DHSS and trusted medical sources opposed to social media,” said Donald Kauerauf, DHSS Director. “We also encourage Missourians to remain vigilant in protecting themselves and staying informed this holiday season as this new variant is investigated further.”
Kauerauf says the Delta variant remains the dominant one in the state, as 99 percent of all Covid-19 cases are Delta.
The state says the case was discovered in St. Louis.
