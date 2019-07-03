FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News has just obtained a list with the names of hundreds of people who want to get into the medical marijuana business in Missouri. We got the list just a few hours ago by calling the state office.
It has 553 entries for people who have paid filing fees to have a dispensary, a grow operation, or a plant to make THC-infused products. KCTV5 News went through the spreadsheet to find some local perspective.
Those who want to set up businesses include a cardiologist near Joplin, a lawyer in Westport and the former president of Tivoli Jewelers.
The total for the metro’s three biggest counties are Jackson County with 104 pre-filed applications, Clay County with nine and Platte County with 13.
In most of those places, the majority of interest is for dispensaries. In Jackson County alone, there were 69 entries for that. But it’s cultivation or grow operations that dominated the filings in Platte County, six for that versus four for selling.
Manufacturing means making products like gummies and cookies. There was a total of 18 filings in those three counties for that, the vast majority, like every other category, in Jackson County.
KCTV5 News also broke down the list by zip code. The one with the most interest is 64108. It includes Crown Center, downtown and the River Market. Filings included seven for dispensaries, two for cultivation and one for manufacturing
The state has an interactive map where you can click on your county and see how many entries there are for each county, and this is just for those who pre-filed the fees.
Applications won’t be accepted until a month from Wednesday, so that list will likely get longer. But the state is setting a limit on how many of each license they will accept in each congressional district, so a lot will be denied, with no refund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.