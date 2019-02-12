MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- People have been dodging potholes all day Wednesday and it’s easy to hit one without even noticing it was there.
That’s what one woman said happened to her car.
Lynda Brand was driving home Monday when she said she hit a pothole on northbound I-35 just before the Bond Bridge.
“I had changed lanes from the far-left lane to the middle lane and as soon as I did that, hit this pothole, didn’t even see it, heard a loud boom noise,” Lynda Brand, who had her tire damaged due to a pothole, said.
Her tire is shredded, now she’s hoping there isn’t anything else wrong with her car.
At Casey’s Auto Repair in Mission, the owner said potholes can do a lot of damage.
“You can bend control arms, knuckles and things of that nature but usually the tires, unless you’re a super low-profile tire, they’ll absorb a lot of that impact and it won’t do structural damage to the car,” Carl Casey, who is the owner of Casey’s Auto Repair, said.
Potholes are kind of hard to avoid with all the recent weather, many people can’t steer clear of them until it’s too late.
“Now that everything’s melting, they’re there and people need to be made aware of where the really bad ones are,” Brand voiced.
Brand plans to file a claim with MODOT to help pay for the cost of the damage.
“If they can help that would be great, with the type of car that I have the tires are very expensive,” Brand stated.
MODOT officials have the day off Tuesday, but a spokesperson said people can file claims on their website, but it’s a process and not all claims are reimbursed.
Over in Kansas, KDOT’s website says flat tires and damage caused by unpatched potholes are not eligible for reimbursement, unless they had prior knowledge of the pothole and failed to make a timely repair.
The mechanics at Casey’s Auto Repair said at 65-70 miles per hour, turning the wheel back and forth is not advised.
They said the best thing to do is brace yourself and hit the pothole because the tire should be able to absorb most of the impact.
