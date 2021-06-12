Missouri Patriot Paws

NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Third Annual Missouri Patriot Paws Fundraiser was held Saturday in North Kansas City.

Callsign Brewery in North Kansas City hosted the graduation ceremony today for five service dogs who will help veterans with PTSD.

The event also served as a fundraiser to raise money for them to purchase more dogs to train.

Missouri Patriot Paws put on the event.

They work to provide military vets with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or Traumatic Brain Injury with a service dog.

Most of the dogs have been rescued from local shelters.

Missouri Patriot Paws was established in December 2013.

(A guess at how WeRateDogs would grade these lovable dogs: 12/10, 14/10, 11/10, 12/10 and 13/10.) 

