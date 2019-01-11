KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A memorial in West Terrace Park that was put there in memory of Levi Harrington, who was lynched, was vandalized on Thursday.
“This is a sacred space,” said Rod Chapel, President of the Missouri NAACP. “We do not take its defacement lightly. It is part of our continuing struggle to acknowledge our history and advocate for a better future. We do not deface churches or graveyards or other holy places.”
You can learn more about the memorial here: Kansas City memorial will remember lynching victim
“The dedication marker was erected by a coalition with the firm conviction that we must possess a deep understanding of our city’s history of racial terror to address contemporary questions of social justice and equality,” a press release from the NAACP said. “Its erection was as an effort to rectify the absence of recognition in the public space on the subject of lynching and racial conflict in our history—Kansas Citians are largely unaware that these events even occurred. By creating a physical space and room for dialogue about this troublesome past, we seek to help promote a path towards community reconciliation.”
“This act of vandalism pointedly demonstrates to the necessity of the marker,” the release continues. ”We need continued conversations on our community’s history of racial terror and steps we can take towards racial justice. The act of destruction and violence towards this sacred monument is evidence that racial tensions are still prevalent in our city. Vandalizing a monument that seeks to increase dialogue about our history of racial discrimination and violence is further proof that we have not moved on from our past and have not committed as a society to the abolition of racially based violence, or fully taken on the work of peace and equity.”
“The news of the defacement of the marker was certainly disheartening; however, it only rededicates our efforts to continue in the pursuit of a more peaceful, tolerant, and racially just Kansas City,” the release adds. “There is much work to be done for the advancement of these aims, and we are committed to this work that will include community conversations, public education programs at our cultural institutions, and other activities to bring Kansas City residents together in awareness, dialogue, understanding, and healing.”
